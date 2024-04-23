Hanoi City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - BigG Hair, a distinguished manufacturer renowned for its premium hair extensions, proudly commemorates 12 years of remarkable progress in brand advancement and unwavering support for the global hair extension sector. Simultaneously, the company underscores its enduring commitment to annual philanthropic endeavors aimed at fostering community development.

BigG Hair: Celebrating 12 Years of Dedication in the Hair Extension Industry and Community Development Advocacy

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/206324_ac8e16644439facd_002full.jpg

Since its inception in 2012, BigG Hair has embarked on an extraordinary journey, evolving from a modest startup to a prominent player in the hair extension landscape. From its humble beginnings in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam, the company has expanded its operations, now encompassing a vast 100,000 square meter facility. With a team that has grown from 3 salespersons and 20 craftsmen to over 150 employees and 400 skilled artisans, BigG Hair's dedication to quality and innovation has propelled its ascent in the industry. Notably, in 2023, the brand extended its footprint by establishing a new office at Lake Worth Rd, Greenacres, USA, further solidifying its global presence and expanding its organizational reach to encompass 5 departments





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVgUDsi5yZ8

Mr. Tony, CEO of BigG Hair, expresses, "We continuously strive to instill confidence and beauty in millions of customers worldwide." He further asserts, "No matter what hairstyle you desire, we can fulfill it."

From the outset, BigG Hair has remained steadfast in its commitment to community upliftment and social impact. Recognizing education as a cornerstone of progress, the company allocates a portion of its proceeds to a yearly charitable fund, amounting to nearly $90,000. Through various initiatives spanning education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and other critical domains, BigG Hair actively addresses societal challenges, effecting positive change.

In late 2022, BigG Hair unveiled a newly constructed nursery school in Lao Cai, Vietnam, enriching the lives of children in mountainous regions. Additionally, the company instituted a scholarship program, easing the financial burden of tuition fees by providing monthly contributions of 1 million VND, ensuring access to education for underprivileged youth. Furthermore, BigG Hair offers complimentary English classes for the children of its craftsmen, facilitated by employee-driven support.

Reflecting on the company's philanthropic pursuits, Mr. Tony remarks, "We believe our charitable endeavors can catalyze a ripple effect of positive transformation, fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society. It's a privilege to give back and serve as a catalyst for good. Together with our employees, partners, and patrons, we aspire to build a brighter future for all."

In alignment with its commitment to environmental stewardship, BigG Hair champions sustainable practices, implementing measures to minimize its ecological footprint. Through the adoption of chemical-free hair processing techniques and the utilization of recycled packaging materials, the company endeavors to mitigate environmental impact while promoting recycling efforts.

For further information about BigG Hair, please visit their website: https://bigghair.com

Stay connected with BigG Hair on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigghair_factory/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@bigghair8370

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/8SgpXqHxrWDfXDPv6

YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVgUDsi5yZ8

About BigG Hair

BigG Hair is a leading manufacturer and provider of high-quality hair extensions, headquartered in Vietnam. With a commitment to asserting itself and contributing to the hair extension manufacturing industry, the company continually seeks and applies the latest technologies to create beautiful, durable, and comfortable hair extension products.

https://www.google.com/maps?ll=21.032197,105.78243&z=16&t=m&hl=en&gl=MY&mapclient=embed&cid=4556633409854463070

Contact Info:

Name: Pham Thi Kim Anh

Email: marketing@bigghair.com

Organization: Big G Production, Import-Export Joint Stock Company

Address: No. 9, Lane 7 Le Duc Tho Street, My Dinh 2 Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Website: https://bigghair.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206324

SOURCE: Plentisoft