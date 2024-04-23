Anzeige
23.04.2024
Imparta Ltd.: Imparta Launches World's First Sales Methodology-Aware AI

LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imparta Ltd, a global leader in performance improvement for customer-facing teams, has announced the release of i-Coach AI, the world's first sales methodology-aware AI.

Introducing i-Coach AI, by Imparta Ltd.

Over the past 18 months, AI has reshaped many industries and professions, with sales being no exception. Yet, generic LLMs such as ChatGPT are poor at coaching, and at selling. Even data-driven AI insights are only as good as the qualitative frameworks that underpin their observations.

i-Coach AI is the first expert Sales AI Coach that follows a proven, structured coaching process, and is fluent in all aspects of sales, account management, negotiation, customer success, commercial and business acumen, sales management and sales leadership. It is powered by Imparta's award-winning, research-based Agile 3D methodology and complete, modular skills library.

Richard Barkey, Founder and CEO of Imparta, said "GenAI is one of the few truly transformative technologies in our lifetimes, and one that no sales organisation can ignore. We are genuinely excited to introduce i-Coach AI, an enterprise-grade coaching tool for salespeople, managers and leaders. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I'm using i-Coach AI myself, to think through strategies around specific clients, and indeed for the whole business. This tool is designed to integrate seamlessly across various sales ecosystems and tech stacks, and provides targeted, IP-aware coaching and practice simulations of customer conversations, at multiple points of need."

As part of the launch, Imparta will host a webinar on April 23rd and May 2nd, hosted by Richard Barkey, titled 'Leveraging Sales Methodology-Aware AI at Scale in the Enterprise'. Click here to learn more.

During this webinar, Richard will announce details of i-Coach AI and Imparta's upcoming course for sales teams: Leveraging AI for Sales. He will also set out a range of essential use cases that we are rolling out across Imparta's agile sales ecosystem and across the tech stack.

About Imparta

Imparta is a global leader in performance improvement for Sales, CX and Leadership. Our modular ecosystem includes three elements, developed through 25 years of research and experience with leading global organisations: Agile Sales Methodology, Agile Change Process and AI Sales Technology.

Whether you need to plug a gap in your existing training, provide self-paced learning, or build an entire Sales, CX or Leadership Academy, get in touch at info@imparta.com.

Website: www.imparta.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392278/i_Coach_Imparta_Ltd.jpg

Contact details:
Adam Norton
adam.norton@imparta.com
UK Tel: +44 (0) 20 7610 8800

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imparta-launches-worlds-first-sales-methodology-aware-ai-302123771.html

