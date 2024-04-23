

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 1.6489 against the euro and a 6-day high of 1.0919 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6512 and 1.0892, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 8-day highs of 0.6465 and 100.03 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6449 and 99.86, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.8853 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8834.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.63 against the euro, 1.10 against the kiwi, 0.66 against the greenback, 101.00 against the yen and 0.90 against the loonie.



