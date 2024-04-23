London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - EXANTE, a global investment company, is proud to announce the launch of its AutoExec module, designed to improve the way traders execute their strategies.

By integrating existing automation capabilities into its desktop platform, EXANTE offers its users a convenient tool to execute Grid strategies with precision and ease.

The AutoExec module allows traders to automate their trading strategies, setting up automatic buy and sell orders based on predetermined price levels.

Key features of the AutoExec module include:

Grid Strategy Execution: Automatically execute buy and sell orders at specified price intervals, optimising trading strategies for maximum efficiency.

Customisable Parameters: Tailor long-term strategies with adjustable parameters to meet individual trading goals.

Enhanced Market Engagement: Stay engaged with the markets without the need for continuous oversight, allowing for a more balanced trading experience.

"We are excited to introduce the AutoExec module to our trading platform," said Adrian Coxon, CMO at EXANTE. "This enhancement is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced trading tools and technology."

EXANTE users are encouraged to download the latest version of the desktop platform to take advantage of the AutoExec module. For further details, feedback, or assistance, please contact autoexec@exante.eu.

About EXANTE

EXANTE (exante.eu) is a global investment company that provides direct access to financial markets through client-centric trading and investment solutions. Our proprietary trading platform supports a wide range of asset classes, including stocks, ETFs, bonds, futures, and options, from a single multi-currency account.

Contact:

Adrian Coxon, CMO

+44 20 3670 9945

aco@lhcm.uk

30 Churchill Pl, London E14 5RE

This press release is issued by LHCM Ltd.

LHCM Ltd. is licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under reference number 789421 to provide trading services to professional clients under the EXANTE trademark. LHCM Ltd is a company incorporated in England and Wales under number 09989858 and its registered office at 30 Churchill Place, London, E14 5RE, United Kingdom.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206165

SOURCE: LHCM Ltd.