BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.
The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 91.75 against the yen and a 5-day high of 1.7982 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 91.62 and 1.7990, respectively.
Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.5928 from Monday's closing value of 0.5917.
If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 93.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro and 0.61 against the greenback.
