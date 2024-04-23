Larnaca, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - In a significant stride towards enhancing its customer service and operational integrity, Strifor, a dynamic brokerage firm, has announced its recent jurisdiction change to the Marshall Islands, coupled with its new membership in the Financial Commission. This development is marked by the establishment of a comprehensive compensation fund for its clients, ensuring a higher level of security and trust in its services.

Founded on the principle of reliability and a customer-centric approach, Strifor broker has rapidly ascended as a preferred broker for traders globally. The company specializes in offering CFD trading across a multitude of assets including currencies, cryptocurrencies, indices, and precious metals. With over 250 trading options facilitated through the advanced MT5 platform, Strifor ensures a robust and user-friendly trading experience for both novice and seasoned traders.

Strifor's transition to the Marshall Islands on February 19, 2024, signifies a strategic move to align with a jurisdiction that supports its growth and commitment to providing secure trading environments. This shift, however, does not alter the firm's esteemed services or affect the traders' rights, allowing clients to continue leveraging the brokerage's offerings seamlessly.

Joining the Financial Commission as its latest approved member marks a milestone for Strifor broker, underlining its dedication to uphold transparency and fairness. The membership, effective March 14, 2024, grants Strifor and its clientele access to a range of benefits including an unbiased mediation platform and protection up to €20,000 per submitted complaint through the Commission's Compensation Fund. This integration fosters a safer trading environment and provides an impartial venue for resolving disputes, emphasizing Strifor's motto, "We Always Pay".

The Financial Commission's role as an independent external dispute resolution (EDR) body is crucial in today's fast-paced trading world. It offers an efficient resolution process for complaints in the CFDs, forex, and cryptocurrency markets, thus supporting both the brokers and their clients with a more straightforward alternative to traditional regulatory avenues.

Strifor's customer-oriented platform is designed for maximized trader benefit, featuring a comprehensive suite of tools and services including various account types, margin trading with leverage up to 1:500, and a transparent fee structure. Additionally, the platform's user-friendly interface allows traders to manage their portfolios efficiently, participate in affiliate programs, and access dedicated support services.

As Strifor embarks on this new chapter, it reaffirms its commitment to its core values of reliability, transparency, and trader success. By aligning with reputable entities like the Financial Commission and adapting its operations to better serve its clients, Strifor is poised for continued growth and success in the global financial markets.

About Strifor broker: Strifor is a progressive brokerage firm offering comprehensive trading services in cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, CFDs, and metals. With a focus on delivering a superior trading experience, Strifor empowers traders through advanced technology, educational resources, and dedicated customer support.

About the Financial Commission: The Financial Commission is an independent EDR organization dedicated to resolving disputes between consumers and financial service providers. It provides an impartial and effective resolution process, enhancing the integrity of the financial services industry.

