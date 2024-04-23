Anzeige
23.04.2024 | 09:43
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC LN) 
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
23-Apr-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.9501 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 956880 
CODE: UHYC LN 
ISIN: LU1435356065 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1435356065 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      UHYC LN 
Sequence No.:  317218 
EQS News ID:  1886619 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886619&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
