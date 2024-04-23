DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (AEJ LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.2121 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5419473 CODE: AEJ LN ISIN: LU1900068328 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJ LN Sequence No.: 317318 EQS News ID: 1886829 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 23, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)