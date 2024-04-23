Anzeige
23.04.2024 | 12:24
Surrey FA and Chelsea FC Foundation Empower Female Refugees and Unite Through Football

LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrey FA and Chelsea FC Foundation are proud to announce their collaborative effort once again to offer empowering coaching sessions to female refugees in the local community. These sessions will provide an opportunity for women to engage with football in a supportive and inclusive environment, fostering skills, teamwork, and a sense of community.

Creating opportunities for women to engage with football in a supportive and inclusive environment (PRNewsfoto/Surrey-FA)

The first session of 2024 for this exciting collaboration kicked off on April 22nd, 2024, and will be followed by subsequent sessions in May and June. Each session is designed to be engaging and impactful, focusing on fun while developing the ethos of team games.

One of the key elements of these coaching sessions is the exploration of the question "What can football give you?" Beyond just the sport itself, football has the power to provide a wide range of benefits to individuals, including physical health, mental well-being, social integration, and empowerment.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Chelsea FC Foundation to bring these coaching sessions to female refugees in our community," said Rob Bryant, Senior Football Development Officer, Surrey FA. "Football is not just a game; it's a platform for empowerment and social inclusion. Through these sessions, we aim to create a positive impact on the lives of these women and highlight the many valuable aspects that football can offer."

The coaching sessions will be led by experienced coaches from Chelsea FC Foundation, known for their dedication to community engagement and youth development through football. Participants can expect to learn and develop fundamental football skills in a welcoming and supportive atmosphere.

This initiative underscores the commitment of Surrey FA, SBHL and Chelsea FC Foundation to use football as a tool for social change and empowerment. By providing these opportunities, the organisations hope to inspire and uplift female refugees, promoting a sense of belonging and resilience.

For more information about these coaching sessions or to get involved, please contact Surrey FA at info@surreyfa.com.

This press release is a testament to the positive impact sports can have on individuals and communities, showcasing the collaborative efforts of Surrey FA, SBHL and Chelsea FC Foundation to make a difference through football.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394775/Surrey_FA.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/surrey-fa-and-chelsea-fc-foundation-empower-female-refugees-and-unite-through-football-302124464.html

