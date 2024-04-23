Roam and veritree Launch Partnership to Reduce Car Subscription Emissions

Driving green: Bringing sustainability to the car subscription market

Roam, Canada's monthly car subscription company , is bringing more positive change to Canada's automotive industry - announcing a new initiative aimed at combating climate change. In partnership with veritree, a Canadian startup dedicated to reforestation efforts, Roam is launching a program to compensate for emissions generated by its fleet of vehicles by investing in reforestation projects.

Launching during Earth Month, this initiative will see Roam plant thousands of verified trees in Ontario and Africa this year as part of the company's commitment to sustainable business practices.

Transportation is the second highest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Canada . By taking proactive steps to mitigate its environmental impact, Roam is setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in the Canadian car subscription market and hopes to influence others in the space to follow suit.

Commenting on the partnership, Roam Founder & CEO, Apoorv Gupta, stated, "We are on a mission to give Canadians an automotive solution that fits their needs - a simple, fast, and affordable solution that gives Canadians the freedom and flexibility to have a car when they actually need one." He added, "Through our partnership with veritree, we're taking responsibility for our fleet's emissions and committing to making a difference."

Derrick Emsley, Co-founder & CEO of veritree , echoed Gupta's sentiments, stating, "Roam shares our vision: transparent, accountable, and high-quality restoration. We are excited to partner with them, and to see what positive change we can bring to the automotive space in 2024 and beyond!"

Roam is changing the way Canadians drive by offering all-inclusive, short-term car subscriptions that bridge the gap between traditional rentals and leases. Roam provides customers with access to a wide range of vehicles, including electric, hybrid, and gas cars, as well as SUVs and sedans.

About veritree:

veritree is a restorative platform that leverages data and blockchain technology to enhance ecosystem restoration and community strengthening. Committed to planting one billion trees within the decade, veritree offers a robust solution for companies aiming to make a positive environmental impact. Visit veritree's website for more information.

About Roam:

Roam provides flexible, all-inclusive car subscriptions that include insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, at-home delivery, outstanding customer support, and more. With a diverse fleet featuring brands like BMW, Tesla, and Toyota, Roam caters to both consumers and businesses, ensuring a hassle-free driving experience. Learn more about sustainability at Roam .

