Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
23.04.2024 | 13:30
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

23 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 22 April 2024

Total AssetsExcluding current year income and expenses£48.982 million
Including current year income and expenses£49.114 million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses257.00p
Including current year income and expenses254.27p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)Excluding current year income and expenses257.60p
Including current year income and expenses258.23p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000


