Integrated Financial Technologies to Sponsor Lending Session at the Auto Finance Summit East Event

Smartsourcing leader in BPO services increases its presence at the AFS event, educating attendees on the benefits of next-generation outsourcing

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Leading business process outsourcing company Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) announced it will sponsor a roundtable discussion at the Auto Finance Summit East 2024 event, one of the most prominent events focused on the auto financing sector. AFS East takes place May 1-3 at The Grand Hyatt Nashville Hotel. IFT is sponsoring the "Enhancing Dealer Relations in a Tightened Lending Environment" session on Friday, May 3, starting at 10:45 a.m. Panelists will include high-ranking finance officers from lending institutions and industry experts.

IFT offers a comprehensive portfolio of "smartsourcing" services that provides lenders with highly skilled agents who leverage its proprietary IFT Ignite technology. This service helps lenders manage business processes and tasks without having to hire staff or redirect internal personnel. The activities IFT's smartsourcing solutions address include customer service, inbound sales, compliance and regulatory matters, and outbound marketing programs. All services are conducted under the lender's brand guidelines. The use of smartsourcing teams are proving to be a cost-effective strategy for lenders to augment staff, especially in today's challenging economic environment.

"AFS Finance Summit East provides invaluable education and networking opportunities for lenders," said IFT President Tod Chisholm. "We're delighted to support the Enhancing Dealer Relations panel, which will surely open a relevant dialog with attendees who are navigating a competitive and rapidly changing environment."

For more on how IFT's sophisticated smartsourcing services can augment in-house teams, facilitate end-to-end projects, create efficiencies, and deliver benefits to companies in the automotive industry, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to companies across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
??: @Parallel_PR
LinkedIn
smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IFT



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
