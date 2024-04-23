Discovery Senior Living Appoints Seasoned Veteran Kevin Bowman Senior Vice President of Operations

Experienced Senior Living Operations Leader Kevin Bowman Joins the Dynamic Team to Spearhead Operational Excellence and Drive Financial Success for the Organization

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") is excited to announce the appointment of Kevin Bowman to Senior Vice President of Operations. Bowman formerly served as Executive Vice President Community Operations for Tennessee-based Brookdale Senior Living.

Kevin Bowman

Kevin Bowman has joined Discovery Senior Living as the company's Senior Vice President of Operations.

An esteemed executive leader renowned for his agility, advancement in community development, and deep industry knowledge, Bowman has garnered successive expansions in both scope and responsibility throughout his career. With a steadfast commitment to setting and executing strategic objectives that propel mission achievements across an enterprise, Bowman brings an extraordinary background in functional management. Over his impressive 30-year tenure in the senior housing and long-term care industry, he has consistently delivered remarkable results, including heightened net operating income, program enhancement, quality improvement, and increased sales and revenue.

"I am excited and grateful to join Discovery Senior Living and contribute to this dynamic team," said Bowman. "I am eager to serve the organization and contribute my experience and passion to enhance operational excellence and further elevate the company's success."

As Senior Vice President of Operations, Bowman will be responsible for delivering timely and innovative support services and operational guidance, in a systematic manner, to the multitude of Operating Companies that comprise the Discovery Senior Living family of companies. Overseeing the network of Operational Support Centers, Bowman will have a strategic focus on continuing to develop and evolve operational programming, asset management, capital planning, resident care, facilities management, quality assurance and culinary services.

"We're excited to welcome Kevin to our senior executive team and harness his wealth of experience and skills to continue to evolve the delivery of mission-critical support services to our diverse portfolio of Discovery companies. Kevin will be challenged every day to work with our Operating Company leaders to curate and deliver customized support solutions that allow superior business insights for our OpCo Leaders, which will release their leadership teams to be more focused on customer facing, team member developing, and margin enhancing activities," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio in excess of 300 communities and over 30,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the five largest U.S. senior living operators.

