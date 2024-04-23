ICAS Presents National Award to Anthony Independent School District for Effectively Reducing Student Vaping

ICAS, a leader in advanced IT infrastructure deployment, presented the Anthony ISD with the Soteria National Leadership Award for its success in effectively reducing vaping in its Middle School and High School through a combination of advanced technology and education. The award ceremony took place April 18, 2024 at Anthony High School in Anthony, Texas.

Mirko Notarangelo, a board member for the Soteria National Leadership Award and head of marketing for ICAS (www.icascorp.com), a provider of advanced school safety and security solutions, remarked, "Anthony's efforts in creating a safe and healthy environment for students, faculty, and the Anthony community address one of the most critical societal challenges we face today, not just in Texas, but across the entire country. We commend them for their achievement."

Named after Soteria, the Greek goddess of safety, the Soteria National Leadership Award evaluates the efficacy of specific initiatives, including educational initiatives, counseling and intervention strategies, the use of technology, and other methods that positively impact safety and wellness among K-12 students.

New York City-based ICAS manages end-to-end smart premise installations that enable and optimize business digital transformation, cloud and edge computing architectures, operations modernization, and IoT and enterprise automation projects. Serving a diverse client base that includes Fortune 500 companies and institutional, municipal and other entities looking to digitize their operations, ICAS' 40+ year track record of successfully completing projects of all sizes, along with its unmatched ability to solve technical complexities, ensures its clients are always InGoodCompany. More information about ICAS and its broad range of capabilities can be found at www.icascorp.com.

ICAS' Mirko Notaranagelo (second from L) presents the Soteria National Leadership Award to representatives of the Anthony, Texas independent school district: Angel Cuellar, school board president (center); Sandra Espinoza, high school principal; and Veronica Ordonez, middle school principal (far right). Joining the ceremony is Derek Peterson (far left), CEO of Soter Technologies. The Soteria National Leadership Award was awarded to Anthony ISD for its success in effectively reducing vaping in its Middle and High Schools through a combination of advanced technology and education.

