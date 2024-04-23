CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Provides Update on Exciting Future Following Completion of Reverse Split; Company Poised to Launch Rebranded CBD Products and Online Presence

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), today provided a corporate update, in the wake of its recent reverse split, that focuses on the long-planned rebranding of its CBD products and launch of its new product website.

The Company's CEO, Lisa Nelson, stated, "After our arduous journey to achieve FINRA approval of the reverse split, we are extremely excited to finally be in a position to unveil the new CBDL, a company with a forward-looking view. The last few months have seen our team transforming everything about our approach to CBD and reimagining our branding and online presence. We have nearly completed

the rebranding and are extremely excited about the upcoming launch, which we expect to announce by mid-May 2024."

Mrs. Nelson continued, "We believe that we are now in an exceptionally strong position for our upcoming rebranding and to drive sales of our rebranded products. We believe that our rebranding will open up vast opportunities for us as we look to add wholesale and retail channel partners, all with the ultimate objective of achieving sales growth.

"The CBDL entire team is eagerly anticipating our future and is appreciative of the support of our shareholders."

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc.'s primary focus is to identify, evaluate and exploit opportunities within the CBD space and is continually seeking additional opportunities within this robust sector, to achieve its ultimate objective: increasing shareholder value. CBDL has developed and is retailing/wholesaling a full line of hemp-based organic products, including CBD drops, pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep supplements, gummies, Cartridge and a full pet line.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our quarterly disclosure report on the OTC Markets for the period ended September 30, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

CONTACT:

Lisa Nelson, CEO

lisalbcbioscience@gmail.com

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

