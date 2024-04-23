BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 31 March 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 23 May 2024.

Date: 23 April 2024