FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. ("GM Financial" or the "Company") announced net income of $536 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $532 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $584 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Retail loan originations were $8.3 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $8.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $9.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The outstanding balance of retail finance receivables was $73.2 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $72.7 billion at December 31, 2023 and $67.7 billion at March 31, 2023.

Operating lease originations were $4.3 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $4.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $3.9 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Leased vehicles, net was $30.1 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $30.6 billion at December 31, 2023 and $31.8 billion at March 31, 2023.

The outstanding balance of commercial finance receivables was $14.9 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $14.3 billion at December 31, 2023 and $10.6 billion at March 31, 2023.

Retail finance receivables 31-60 days delinquent were 2.0% of the portfolio at March 31, 2024 and 1.8% at March 31, 2023. Accounts more than 60 days delinquent were 0.7% of the portfolio at March 31, 2024 and 0.5% at March 31, 2023.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.1% of average retail finance receivables for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 0.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company had total available liquidity of $34.1 billion at March 31, 2024, consisting of $5.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $25.4 billion of borrowing capacity on unpledged eligible assets, $0.7 billion of borrowing capacity on committed unsecured lines of credit, $1.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the Junior Subordinated Revolving Credit Facility from GM, and $2.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the GM Revolving 364-Day Credit Facility.

Earnings resulting from the Company's equity investment in joint ventures that conduct automotive finance operations in China were $32 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $27 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $41 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Additional materials addressing the Company's results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.gmfinancial.com.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Finance charge income $ 1,786 $ 1,368 Leased vehicle income 1,800 1,818 Other income 225 156 Total revenue 3,811 3,343 Costs and expenses Operating expenses 458 442 Leased vehicle expenses 1,047 1,039 Provision for loan losses 204 131 Interest expense 1,396 1,000 Total costs and expenses 3,106 2,613 Equity income 32 41 Income before income taxes 737 771 Income tax provision 200 186 Net income (loss) 536 584 Less: cumulative dividends on preferred stock 30 30 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholder $ 507 $ 555 Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,028 $ 5,282 Finance receivables, net of allowance for loan losses $2,355 and $2,344 85,771 84,637 Leased vehicles, net 30,106 30,582 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,183 1,184 Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates 1,670 1,670 Related party receivables 643 540 Other assets 8,821 8,116 Total assets $ 133,221 $ 132,011 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Secured debt $ 44,212 $ 45,243 Unsecured debt 61,698 60,084 Deferred income 2,303 2,313 Related party payables 714 445 Other liabilities 8,698 8,383 Total liabilities 117,625 116,468 Total shareholders' equity 15,596 15,542 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 133,221 $ 132,011 Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Operational and Financial Data

(Unaudited, Dollars in millions)

Amounts may not add due to rounding Three Months Ended March 31, Originations 2024 2023 Retail finance receivables originations $ 8,329 $ 9,104 Lease originations $ 4,308 $ 3,926

Three Months Ended March 31, Average Earning Assets 2024 2023 Average retail finance receivables $ 72,876 $ 66,614 Average commercial finance receivables 14,122 10,762 Average finance receivables 86,998 77,376 Average leased vehicles, net 30,321 32,272 Average earning assets $ 117,319 $ 109,648

Ending Earning Assets March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Retail finance receivables $ 73,230 $ 72,729 Commercial finance receivables 14,895 14,251 Leased vehicles, net 30,106 30,582 Ending earning assets $ 118,232 $ 117,562

Finance Receivables March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Retail Retail finance receivables $ 73,230 $ 72,729 Less: allowance for loan losses (2,320 ) (2,308 ) Total retail finance receivables, net 70,911 70,421 Commercial Commercial finance receivables 14,895 14,251 Less: allowance for loan losses (35 ) (36 ) Total commercial finance receivables, net 14,860 14,216 Total finance receivables, net $ 85,771 $ 84,637

Allowance for Loan Losses March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of retail finance receivables 3.2 % 3.2 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of commercial finance receivables 0.2 % 0.3 %

Delinquencies March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Loan delinquency as a percentage of retail finance receivables: 31 - 60 days 2.0 % 1.8 % Greater than 60 days 0.7 0.5 Total 2.7 % 2.3 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Charge-offs and Recoveries 2024 2023 Charge-offs $ 405 $ 322 Less: recoveries (213 ) (186 ) Net charge-offs $ 193 $ 136 Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average retail finance receivables 1.1 % 0.8 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Operating Expenses 2024 2023 Operating expenses as an annualized percentage of average earning assets 1.6 % 1.6 %

Contacts

Investor Relations contact:

Meagan Trampe

Vice President, Investor Relations

(817) 302-7385

Investors@gmfinancial.com