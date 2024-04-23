JASPER, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCBB: PCLB), today announced the Company's results of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024:

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Pinnacle's basic/diluted earnings per share was $1.06 as compared to $1.30 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $1.08 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $964,000 as compared to $1,180,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $981,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, return on average assets was 1.14%, compared to 1.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 1.18% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.11% for the three months March 31, 2024, compared to 3.56% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Company anticipates that interest expense relating to its funding will continue to increase during 2024 as a result of several factors such as increased deposit exception pricing and increased deposit migration to higher yielding deposit products.

Mr. Nolen commented, "In response to concerns about liquidity and capital strength related to recent bank failures, we remain confident in our risk status. Our primary focus is, and will continue to be, the Bank's safety and soundness, and the protection of our depositors."

At March 31, 2024, the Company's allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 2.02%, compared to 1.96% at December 31, 2023. There were no nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024 as well as at December 31, 2023.

Pinnacle Bank was classified as "well capitalized" at March 31, 2024. All capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 18.68% and its total capital ratio and Tier 1 leverage was 19.84% and 11.34%, respectively.

Management believes that the Company has sufficient liquidity through its low loan to deposit ratio at March 31, 2024, as well as available funding from outside sources. Our net funding availability, as a percentage of our franchise funding, is 109.25% as compared to our established minimal limit of 25%. In addition, the Bank provides access to additional FDIC insurance coverage for accounts that would otherwise exceed deposit insurance coverage.

The Company's total deposits at March 31, 2024 decreased $2.1 million, or less than 1%, as compared to December 31, 2023. As mentioned previously, pricing of deposits is anticipated to become more competitive and thus deposits could continue to decrease as they did during the first quarter 2024.

Dividends of $.27 per share were paid to shareholders during the first quarter of 2024 as well as the first quarter 2023.

Effects of Inflation

Inflation caused a substantial rise in interest rates during 2023 and 2022 which has had a negative effect in the securities market. As a result of rising interest rates, the Company has recorded an accumulated other comprehensive loss on securities available for sale of approximately $28.1 million as of March 31, 2024 as compared to $26.7 million as of December 31, 2023. Although these unrealized losses recorded as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were significant, management does not anticipate these losses to be other than temporary as these unrealized losses do not currently appear related to any credit deterioration within the portfolio but from higher interest rates. In addition, these losses do not impact our regulatory capital ratios.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 964,000 $ 1,180,000 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 909,534 909,534 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 909,534 909,534 Dividend per share $ .27 $ .27 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 1.30 Performance Ratios: (annualized) Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.43 % Return on average equity 9.85 % 13.17 % Interest rate spread 2.58 % 3.40 % Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.56 % Operating cost to assets 2.36 % 2.40 % (Audited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total assets $ 339,346,000 $ 342,578,000 Loans receivable, net $ 119,774,000 $ 122,973,000 Deposits $ 309,164,000 $ 311,339,000 Brokered CD's included in deposits $ 11,907,000 $ 11,907,000 Total stockholders' equity $ 12,126,000 $ 12,787,000 Weighted average book value per share (excluding OCI) $ 43.81 $ 43.02 Total average stockholders' equity to asset ratio (excluding OCI) 11.54 % 11.25 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .00 % .00 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .00 % .00 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 2.02 % 1.96 %

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,978,413 $ 2,190,793 Interest bearing deposits in banks 22,825,755 19,518,942 Securities available for sale 162,136,170 165,520,025 Restricted equity securities 843,100 836,200 Loans 122,199,276 125,433,112 Less allowance for loan losses 2,425,315 2,459,372 Loans, net 119,773,961 122,973,740 Premises and equipment, net 8,486,996 8,421,289 Operating right-of-use lease assets 291,700 302,171 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 10,705,511 10,601,839 Accrued interest receivable 1,532,754 2,107,189 Deferred tax assets, net 9,584,001 8,951,799 Other assets 881,605 847,912 Total assets $ 339,346,454 $ 342,578,387 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 90,107,848 $ 89,518,619 Interest-bearing 219,056,319 221,820,527 Total deposits 309,164,167 311,339,146 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Other borrowings 12,500,000 12,500,000 Accrued interest payable 864,537 1,392,273 Operating lease liabilities 291,700 302,171 Other liabilities 1,307,084 1,165,256 Total liabilities 327,220,488 329,791,846 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 2,400,000 shares authorized; 1,872,313 shares issued; 909,534 shares outstanding 18,723 18,723 Additional paid-in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock, at cost (962,779 shares) (15,588,799) (15,588,799) Retained earnings 46,490,252 45,772,256 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (27,717,433) (26,338,862) Total stockholders' equity 12,125,966 12,786,541 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 339,346,454 $ 342,578,387

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 2,026,371 $ 1,730,118 Taxable securities 1,296,269 1,368,748 Nontaxable securities 40,019 43,741 Other interest 308,824 143,856 Total interest income 3,671,483 3,286,463 Interest expense Deposits 760,947 227,051 Subordinated debentures 39,050 39,050 Other borrowings 178,803 2,209 Total interest expense 978,800 268,310 Net interest income 2,962,683 3,018,153 Provision for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,962,683 3,018,153 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 424,843 362,295 Servicing fee income, net 743 771 Bank owned life insurance 103,672 98,806 Mortgage fee income 2,131 5,703 Total other income 531,389 467,575 Other expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,137,415 1,135,798 Occupancy expenses 312,671 240,161 Marketing and professional expenses 74,863 68,819 Other operating expenses 479,823 542,672 Total other expenses 2,004,772 1,987,450 Income before income taxes 1,219,300 1,498,278 Income tax expense 255,730 318,105 Net income $ 963,570 $ 1,180,173 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 1.30 Cash dividends per share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding 909,534 909,534

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Shares Par Value Capital Stock Earnings Loss Equity Balance, December 31, 2012 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799) $ 42,274,372 $ (29,889,603) $ 5,737,916 Net income - - - - 1,180,173 - 1,180,173 Cash dividends declared, $0.27 per share - - - - (245,574) - (245,574) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 2,594,039 2,594,039 Balance, March 31, 2023 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799) $ 43,208,971 $ (27,295,564) $ 9,266,554 Balance, December 31, 2023 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799) $ 45,772,256 $ (26,338,862) $ 12,786,541 Net income - - - - 963,570 - 963,570 Cash dividends declared, $0.27 per share - - - - (245,574) - (245,574) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (1,378,571) (1,378,571) Balance, March 31, 2024 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799) $ 46,490,252 $ (27,717,433) $ 12,125,966

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 963,570 $ 1,180,173 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 128,826 99,981 Net amortization of securities 50,376 41,914 Bank owned life insurance (103,672) (98,806) Decrease in accrued interest receivable 574,435 533,436 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest payable (527,736) 49,634 Net other operating activities 31,716 86,332 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,117,515 1,892,664 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net (increase) decrease in loans 3,199,779 (1,290,780) Net increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks (3,306,813) (31,166) Proceeds from maturing or callable securities available for sale 1,399,125 2,473,516 Net (purchase) redemption of restricted equity securities (6,900) 3,800 Purchase of premises and equipment (194,533) (518,500) Net cash provided by investing activities 1,090,658 636,870 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net decrease in deposits (2,174,979) (5,640,004) Net increase in other borrowings - 3,600,000 Payment of cash dividends (245,574) (245,574) Net cash used in financing activities (2,420,553) (2,285,578) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (212,380) 243,956 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,190,793 1,742,938 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,978,413 $ 1,986,894 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 1,506,536 $ 218,676 Taxes $ - $ - OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ - $ -

