Health Care Administrators Association Announces Keynote and General Session Speakers for TPA Summit 2024

Third-party benefit administrators and self-funded organizations to convene for high-level discussions focused on the key issues impacting the self-funding industry

The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the keynote and general session speaker lineup for its TPA Summit 2024, to be held in St. Louis on July 15-17 at the Hyatt Regency at The Arch. This three-day event will gather hundreds of third-party administrators (TPAs) and other leaders from the self-insured community for a series of focused educational sessions set across the theme of "Winning in the New Transparent Marketplace: The Ethical Administrator."

"Our TPA Summit will continue to serve as a platform for collaborative dialogue, fostering innovation and progress as we navigate the dynamic challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our industry," said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS. "Once again, we are poised to bring attendees a speaker lineup consisting of some of the best and brightest from within the self-funding industry, as well as those from outside our industry who are shaping its future."

Day One of TPA Summit 2024 will feature a keynote delivered by Dr. Christopher Worsham, MD, MPH. During his session, "Random Acts of Medicine: Finding Truths Hiding in Plain Sight," Dr. Worsham will weave together bedside experience with insights from his own research to demonstrate how big data can still be harnessed to study cause and effect.

Tim Callender of The Phia Group will emcee HCAA's TPA Summit 2024 which will feature the following sessions:

Leveraging Actionable Insights Enabled in the New Price Transparent Healthcare Marketplace - presented by Justin Curtis of Alliant Insurance Services; Paul Forte of Health Plans, Inc.; and Aadam Hussein of Healthcare Management Administrators; moderated by Derek Spearing of Talon

2024 Election and Healthcare Policy - presented by Dr. Douglas Holtz-Eakin, Former Director of the Congressional Budget Office Economic and Fiscal Policy Expert

Understanding Digital Transformation and How it Impacts Your Organization - presented by Jon Adams of SALIX Data; Michelle Bounce of JP Farley Corporation; and Karthik Krishnan of Purple Patch; moderated by Kirti Mutatkar of UnitedAg

Revolutionizing Recovery: Pioneering Pathways in Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment - presented by John Greenwood of Goldfinch Health; Christine Schulze of CuraLinc; and Chris Thompson of Sober Sidekick; moderated by Effie Carlson of Thru Health

From Home Alone to Health Benefits: A Child Actor's Guide to Fiduciary Duties - presented by Jed Cohen of Fiduciary In A Box

Point Solutions: Opportunities and Issues - presented by Eric Schulman of 90 Degree Benefits

Who is the TPA Customer - presented by John Powers of Marpai Health and Julie Wohlstein of Centrix Benefit Administrators; moderated by Dallas Scrip of Centivo

Beyond Transactions: Humanizing and Revolutionizing Customer Service in Healthcare TPA - presented by Barbara Khozam

Why Can't I Hire the Right People? - presented by Beth Smith of A-list Interviews

All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs, are invited to attend the TPA Summit 2024. Early-bird registration discounts are available through May 17. For more information on registration, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website.

About HCAA

The HCAA is the premier nonprofit trade association elevating third-party administrators and other stakeholders from across the self-funding industry. Throughout our 43-year history, we've remained committed to improving the quality, sustainability, and value of this essential sector on behalf of our members, while forging a path for tomorrow's health care benefit administrators.

Visit www.hcaa.org or connect with us at @HCAAinfo, HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube for more information.

