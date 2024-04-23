IQRecruit to HootRecruit, Pioneering AI-Powered Talent Sourcing

IQRecruit, an innovative talent sourcing software platform, proudly announces its rebranding to HootRecruit.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / IQRecruit, an innovative talent sourcing software platform, proudly announces its rebranding to HootRecruit. Tom Milic, the Chief Operating Officer of HootRecruit, stated, "The change to HootRecruit signifies that we are truly a separate company and brand, having spun out of our previous entity a year ago as IQRecruit."



HootRecruit

HootRecruit Logo





HootRecruit, under the leadership of CEO and Executive Chairman David Windley, aims to revolutionize recruitment practices by leveraging AI technology to streamline candidate sourcing through its easy-to-use software platform. Windley highlighted, "HootRecruit represents the next evolution in recruiting, offering recruiters an efficient and user-friendly solution to identify and engage ideal candidates for challenging professional roles."

Chief Product Officer Jenny Zhao elaborated on the platform's capabilities: "Currently, recruiters are overwhelmed with thousands of irrelevant 'easy apply' applications. With HootRecruit, AI improves the speed and accuracy of delivering the right candidate matches to our customers. AI also expedites communication with prospective candidates, helping recruiters engage those candidates faster."

To introduce HootRecruit to the market, the company will offer complimentary trials of its platform. HootRecruit invites interested parties to explore the functionalities by contacting them through their website at www.hootrecruit.com.

Established in March 2023, HootRecruit is a software platform that enables recruiters to find and engage the right candidates for professional-level roles. It was founded by talent acquisition and technology industry veterans. The company boasts a board and initial investors from industry-leading technology companies, including several Fortune 500 companies.

For media inquiries or further information about HootRecruit, please contact:

Jenny Zhao

HootRecruit

Email: hello@hootrecruit.com

Contact Information

Jenny Zhao

Chief Product Officer

hello@hootrecruit.com

SOURCE: HootRecruit

View the original press release on newswire.com.