ThriveDX Announces New Training Partnership & Scholarship with Hire Heroes to Empower Veterans and Military Spouses to Enter the Cyber Workforce

Cyber Training and Talent Development Company Launches Initiative to Bridge the Skills and Workforce Gap in Cybersecurity

ThriveDX , the global leader in cybersecurity training and talent development, today announced its acceptance as a training partner of Hire Heroes USA , a leading non-profit organization dedicated to empowering U.S. military veterans and their spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. In addition to being a training partner, ThriveDX will also provide 30 scholarships to veterans, service members, and military spouses to take the ThriveDX Accelerated IT Bootcamp through the inaugural Hire Heroes Scholars Program, which fully covers the cost of the program tuition.

Through this partnership, ThriveDX will join Hire Heroes USA's Training Partners program by providing valuable training opportunities to the organization's extensive network of job seekers looking to start a career in the technology and digital skills industry. This collaboration aims to equip veterans and military spouses with the necessary skills to secure meaningful careers and achieve long-term success in the lucrative cyber workforce. ThriveDX will continue to contribute towards increasing the inclusivity of veterans in the cyber workforce due to their unique perspectives that can foster creativity, innovation, and problem-solving.

"Guiding our military veterans and spouses towards their highest career aspirations often involves navigating the path to additional training or credentialing, especially in the rapidly growing field of cybersecurity. This is why it's exciting to have vetted partners like ThriveDX who enhance quality training options," said Michele Wiesner, Director of Capacity Building at Hire Heroes USA. "Partnerships like this ensure our military veterans and spouses get the professional development they need to move into their next career with confidence."

The partnership will offer access to the Cybersecurity Professional Bootcamps powered by ThriveDX, at leading universities. The Cybersecurity Professional Bootcamps are comprehensive, 36-week intensive programs developed and taught by a team of military-trained cyber experts, industry veterans, and experienced educators. This program provides live instruction, personalized career support, opportunities to prepare for certifications, and a robust community dedicated to setting individuals up for success. The Accelerated IT Bootcamp offered to the Hire Heroes Scholars is a 14-week bootcamp delivered remotely through self-paced learning, that enables learners to go from beginner to job-ready IT professionals.

"Forming partnerships with prestigious organizations such as Hire Heroes USA naturally aligns with ThriveDX's mission to enable people from all backgrounds and communities to enter the cyber workforce," said Whit Goodwin, PhD, Vice President of Economic and Institutional Partnerships at ThriveDX. "We're proud to offer U.S. veterans and their spouses the training and resources they need to launch a lucrative career in cybersecurity."

The partnership between Hire Heroes USA and ThriveDX is a powerful example of how collaboration between organizations can create a meaningful impact for veterans and military spouses. By providing access to high-quality training and personalized support, this partnership will equip individuals with the skills and confidence they need to build fulfilling careers and achieve long-term professional success. For more information on the ThriveDX and Hire Heroes USA partnership, visit https://www.hireheroesusa.org/job-seekers/training-partners/

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX is the global leader in cybersecurity training and workforce development, solving the cyber talent shortage and skills gap by reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry. We provide end-to-end human factor security solutions, including professional cybersecurity bootcamps, phishing and awareness simulations, application security training and beyond. We collaborate with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises, and government agencies to serve millions of learners and thousands of organizations globally. The ThriveDX team is comprised of military-trained cyber experts, industry veterans, and seasoned educators united in the mission to close the worldwide skills and talent gap in cybersecurity, and encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion across industries. For more information, visit https://thrivedx.com/

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Our organization offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, training and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded primarily through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to our clients.

Media Contact

Kerry-Ann Hylton

press@thrivedx.com

SOURCE: ThriveDX

View the original press release on accesswire.com