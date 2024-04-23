Nava Health Expands Columbia Location to Meet Growing Demand for Integrative and Functional Medicine

Nava Health in Columbia Increases Space as Local Demand Shows No Signs of Slowing

Nava Health, a leader in integrative and functional medicine, is proud to announce the expansion of its existing Columbia, Maryland location at 8880 McGaw Road, to better serve the increasing demand for its personalized approach to healthcare.

For over ten years, Nava Health has provided Columbia residents with integrative and functional medicine services. This expansion, which will increase the current retail space by twenty percent, to 4,035 square feet, follows a series of measures Nava has already taken to accommodate the growing interest in this root-cause approach to health, including extending operating hours and opening six days a week.

"The steady growth in client traffic to our Columbia location reflects a national shift towards preventive, regenerative, and longevity medicine," said Bernie Dancel, CEO and founder of Nava Health. "People are seeking more from their healthcare and rejecting traditional, one-size-fits-all solutions in favor of a more comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying causes of illness and promotes overall well-being."

Nava Health has seen explosive growth in recent years, expanding into new markets and planning for at least twelve new locations in 2024. Beyond physical expansion, Nava is also committed to advancing healthcare through technology. The company leverages AI and proprietary technologies to continually improve the client experience, treatment results, and business operations.

"Nava Health's growth is a testament to our dedication to transforming healthcare," Dancel continued. "We empower individuals to achieve their optimal well-being through integrative and functional medicine. Playing an active role in client health transformations is deeply gratifying, and it fuels our commitment to continuous improvement."

Nava Health Columbia Expansion Details

The current Columbia Nava Health location is currently 3,413 square feet, and the addition will increase the space to 4,035 square feet. Construction is underway and projected to be completed by June 2024.

This expansion is critical to meeting the growing demand for integrative and functional medicine in Columbia. But it's just the first step in Nava Health's broader commitment to Maryland.

To better serve the state, Nava Health plans to open two additional locations later in 2024, in Annapolis and Hunt Valley. Together with the existing Bethesda location, these additions will increase Nava Health's presence in Maryland to comprise four locations by the end of this year, making Nava Health's personalized approach to healthcare more accessible to Maryland residents across the state.

About Integrative and Functional Medicine

Nava Health & Vitality Center offers a revolutionary approach to integrative medicine focusing on anti-aging and regenerative medicine, hormone balance, sustainable weight loss, personalized nutrition, pain management, inflammation control, and sleep optimization. Our integrative approach centers around health optimization and prevention. We have a dedicated team of physicians, clinical nutritionists, acupuncturists, massage therapists, and health coaches. We also offer a full line of premium-grade and specially formulated supplements designed to address weight gain, insomnia, low energy, fatigue, anxiety, digestive issues, pain, brain fog, and low sex drive with a customized approach.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Our innovative medical practice uses a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. We provide each client with an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific symptoms, medical needs, and personal goals. All client wellness roadmaps result from a proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method," which utilizes data and specially designed software to create optimal personalized client outcomes. To learn more visit navacenter.com.

