Hotelplanner.com: Boulderthon Chooses HotelPlanner as Official Accommodation Provider

This partnership extends the company's reach by collaborating with one of the top-rated marathons in the United States, doubling in size every year since its inception in 2021 and welcoming an unprecedented cap of 10,000 runners to picturesque Boulder, Colorado in 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2024, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with Boulderthon, named among the Best Fall Marathons by Runner's World, the fifth-best Half Marathon in the U.S. by Active, the number-one best in Colorado and one of the "Most Beautiful Marathons in the World" by HalfMarathons.Net.



Offering a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K, Boulderthon - which will take place on September 29, 2024 - provides a boutique running experience with big-city energy and top-notch amenities tucked away in the world-class foothills of the Rockies. In its inaugural year in 2021, Boulderthon drew in 1600 participants. Fast forward to this year, Boulderthon has solidified its position as Colorado's premier autumn race series and one of the nation's fastest-growing marathons. Anticipated to host 10,000 runners hailing from all 50 states and 18 countries, Boulderthon beckons athletes to the scenic running site of Boulder.

Registration is now open , and all participants and their families can use this site to book discounted accommodations.

"The incredible growth of Boulderthon creates so many opportunities for people across the globe to come together and share their love for running, movement and community here in the beautiful outdoor paradise of Boulder," says Phil Dumontet, founder of Boulderthon.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Boulderthon and this vibrant community coming from all over the world to stunning Colorado," says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder and CEO of HotelPlanner. "Marathons push you to your limits. They're a chance to see what your body and mind are truly capable of, and we are honored to play a part in this journey. To the entire Boulderthon community, welcome to HotelPlanner."

About Boulderthon

Boulderthon® was created in 2021 by avid New York Road Runner, Phil Dumontet, with the goal of bringing a world-class marathon to one of the great running hubs of the country. It is a Boston Marathon Qualifying (BQ), USATF Sanctioned Event, measured by a Level A USATF Course Measurer, representing the highest level of certification for a marathon race series. The race offers a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and children's races. For more information, visit www.boulderthon.org.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com .

Media Contacts

Hollie McKay & Ben Knosby

VP, Communications / VP of Sports

HotelPlanner

hollie.mckay@hotelplanner.com