Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23
[23.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.04.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,841,276.00
|USD
|0
|72,827,913.23
|6.7177
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.04.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,416,522.00
|EUR
|0
|19,554,171.23
|5.7234
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.04.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|115,553.00
|GBP
|0
|1,042,846.39
|9.0248
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.04.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,095,260.04
|7.7566