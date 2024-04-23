Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.04.2024 | 15:50
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Konnech Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Ensuring Highest Level of Security for Election Logistics Software

Konnech Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

EAST LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Konnech Inc., a leading provider of software solutions for election management, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance. This milestone underscores Konnech's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy, reinforcing the trust placed in its solutions by election authorities across North America.

Konnech logo

Konnech logo
This is Konnech Inc's logo



SOC 2 is a rigorous, independent audit designed to ensure that service providers securely manage data to protect the interests of their organization and the privacy of their clients. This certification not only demonstrates compliance with industry standards but also confirms Konnech's ongoing dedication to data security and operational excellence.

"Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a significant step for Konnech in our commitment to providing secure and reliable election logistics solutions," said Imane Errayes Interim President of Konnech Inc. "This certification is a testament to our team's hard work and our unwavering focus on safeguarding the integrity and confidentiality of the sensitive information that our clients entrust to us."

Konnech's PollChief software platform is utilized by election authorities to manage critical aspects of the election process, including worker management, asset tracking, and help desk support. The SOC 2 compliance assures clients that Konnech adheres to the highest standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

With this certification, Konnech continues to demonstrate its leadership in the field of election management software and its commitment to advancing secure technological solutions that meet the dynamic needs of its clients.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: info@konnech.com

About Konnech: Konnech Inc., headquartered in Okemos, Michigan, provides innovative software solutions designed to streamline election management logistics. Konnech's tools and services enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of local, state, and federal elections, ensuring effective election operations across North America.

Contact Information

Nathan Dzieciolowski
Support Manager
nathand@konnech.com

SOURCE: Konnech Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.