Konnech Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Ensuring Highest Level of Security for Election Logistics Software

EAST LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Konnech Inc., a leading provider of software solutions for election management, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance. This milestone underscores Konnech's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy, reinforcing the trust placed in its solutions by election authorities across North America.





SOC 2 is a rigorous, independent audit designed to ensure that service providers securely manage data to protect the interests of their organization and the privacy of their clients. This certification not only demonstrates compliance with industry standards but also confirms Konnech's ongoing dedication to data security and operational excellence.

"Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a significant step for Konnech in our commitment to providing secure and reliable election logistics solutions," said Imane Errayes Interim President of Konnech Inc. "This certification is a testament to our team's hard work and our unwavering focus on safeguarding the integrity and confidentiality of the sensitive information that our clients entrust to us."

Konnech's PollChief software platform is utilized by election authorities to manage critical aspects of the election process, including worker management, asset tracking, and help desk support. The SOC 2 compliance assures clients that Konnech adheres to the highest standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

With this certification, Konnech continues to demonstrate its leadership in the field of election management software and its commitment to advancing secure technological solutions that meet the dynamic needs of its clients.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: info@konnech.com

About Konnech: Konnech Inc., headquartered in Okemos, Michigan, provides innovative software solutions designed to streamline election management logistics. Konnech's tools and services enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of local, state, and federal elections, ensuring effective election operations across North America.

