Power Teams Hilary and Jacob and Colgan Simon Wright of Corcoran Reverie Present Exquisite Alys Beach Retreat

Experience Unrivaled Luxury at 285 N. Somerset Street, Alys Beach, offered at $12.999M

ALYS BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Luxury real estate specialists Hilary and Jacob, in collaboration with Colgan Simon Wright, proudly introduce an unparalleled residential masterpiece at 285 N. Somerset Street in Alys Beach, Florida. This stunning property, characterized by meticulous craftsmanship and timeless elegance, epitomizes luxury living in one of Florida's most prestigious communities.



285 N Somerset Street

A timeless masterpiece of coastal luxury.





Inspired by a transformative year-long family sabbatical abroad, the owners embarked on a journey to redefine their lifestyle, embracing the essence of the slow life, rich culture, and culinary delights. This journey served as the cornerstone for the creation of their dream home in Alys Beach.

"The allure of Alys Beach lies not only in its architectural beauty and serene ambiance but also in the vibrant community that enriches daily life," remarks Lesly Simon of Colgan Simon Wright. "It's the people who truly make living here exceptional. Alys Beach stands apart as a unique and incomparable community."

The vision for the residence began in 2017, and with meticulous planning and foresight, they strategically sourced materials during their overseas sojourn, infusing the essence of international charm into every aspect of the residence. Collaborating closely with esteemed architect David Stocker of SHM Architects in Dallas, the owners spent eight months refining their vision, even amidst the distance, holding weekly virtual meetings from their Italian abode.

"It is inspiring to have the opportunity to work with these sellers. Their passion for design is evident in every detail of this extraordinary home. Still, more importantly, the love for their family is showcased in every aspect of the home," says Jacob Watkins of Hilary and Jacob. "They have been able to accomplish a property with the most exquisite premium finishes while still creating an environment one can entertain while enjoying family and friends."

Interior designer Ashley Avrea of Avrea and Company curated a globally inspired blend of furnishings for 285 N. Somerset Street, sourcing from Italy's finest marble to Morocco's handcrafted lanterns. The heart of the home features a custom-designed Officine Gullo stove from Florence, seamlessly integrating culinary excellence with exterior aesthetics. Despite challenges in material sourcing, including intricate zellige tiles from Morocco, the owners' dedication resulted in a one-of-a-kind sanctuary in Alys Beach.

"Somerset Lane embodies an unparalleled blend of timeless design and meticulous attention to detail, presenting discerning buyers with a truly exceptional opportunity for architectural excellence and luxurious living," asserts Hilary. "This remarkable Alys Beach residence, offered at $12.999 million, represents a pinnacle of sophistication."

Interested parties are invited to schedule a private tour with listing agents Jacob Watkins or Lesly Simon to experience the essence of luxury living firsthand.

