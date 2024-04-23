Food Processing Distributor Nelson-Jameson Celebrates Grand Opening of Jerome, Idaho, Distribution Center

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Open House Festivities Scheduled for May 3, 2024

JEROME, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Nelson-Jameson, the premier single-source supplier for food, dairy, and beverage processing plants, announced plans to celebrate the grand opening of its Jerome, Idaho, distribution center with a full day of events. The company opened its advanced distribution and fulfillment center in Jerome in January 2024, relocating operations from its former Twin Falls, Idaho, location. The official grand opening events on May 3 are open to the public and include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at 2423 South Garfield Street, Jerome, ID 83338.





The Jerome facility is the company's fifth U.S. distribution center, built to support its year-over-year growth and strategic reach across the country, including more than 1,000 vendors and 78,000 curated products. The 45,000-square-foot Jerome distribution center encompasses approximately 1.5 million cubic feet of combined storage, office space, refrigerated storage areas, and a service and maintenance area. Its sustainable design includes architecturally embedded energy-saving features, such as insulated concrete tilt wall panels, LED lighting and occupancy sensors, high-efficiency HVAC systems, and electronically controlled warehouse ventilation. This execution is in accordance with the company's environmental goals to reduce its carbon footprint and advance sustainability within the broader food processing sector.

"The Jerome distribution center grand opening signifies a key turning point in the company's history," says Mike Rindy, President of Nelson-Jameson. "The center was built to carry Nelson-Jameson's values forward - operating in an ethical manner with respect for people, the community, and the environment, and upholding the highest standards of food quality and safety. At the same time, it marks a new era of technological advancement and enhanced service, and we're excited to be celebrating this milestone in Jerome."

The Idaho Department of Commerce reports that the state's food processing industry generated $2.9 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) for the state in 2023, and currently employs more than 19,000 workers. Nelson-Jameson purchased 19 acres of land in the North Side subdivision in the City of Jerome in 2019 and broke ground for the center in September 2022.

"We're grateful to the Idaho Magic Valley community for its ongoing partnership and support, and we're proud to be contributing to economic growth in the region," says Rindy.

The grand opening is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required and can be completed online.

Schedule of events:

Friday, May 3

11:00 a.m. - Ribbon-cutting ceremony

11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Open house events (includes facility tours, appetizers and drinks, networking, and giveaways - including an iPad giveaway opportunity available through logging into the Nelson-Jameson app)

More information on the company can be found at https://nelsonjameson.com.

About Nelson-Jameson

Nelson-Jameson is a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor to the food processing industry. From the company's roots in dairy production supplies, it has expanded to offer a broad range of food processing products and services that help food and beverage organizations operate efficiently with the highest quality, food safety, and compliance standards. The company represents more than 1,000 vendors, distributes more than 78,000 curated products, and employs more than 260 people nationwide. The food processing industry leader also operates NEXT Logistics, a transportation arm that provides delivery services from its Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Texas strategic distribution centers.

For more than 76 years, Nelson-Jameson has supported food, beverage, and dairy processors with innovative products and a comprehensive set of solutions that keep pace with changing consumer tastes, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels. The company values delivering the exceptional for its customers by leading with the guiding principles of kindness and mutual respect. Nelson-Jameson is a supplier of choice for customers in all 50 states and international markets.

Contact Information

Karolyn Raphael

PR for Nelson-Jameson

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422

