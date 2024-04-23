TAMLO Ltd.: Celebrating 70 Years of Fireflies at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Firefly viewing is a beloved Japanese tradition; this event is perfect for those looking to experience the spectacle during their stay in Tokyo.

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, a luxury resort in the heart of the city, hosts its 70th annual firefly viewing event. The festivities include its yearly firefly-themed buffet and the opportunity to reserve a private firefly viewing. This year, guests can enjoy evenings illuminated by fireflies from May 17 until June 30.





Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo - Firefly Viewing





Since 1954, Chinzanso Garden, a traditional Japanese garden, has been an important location for firefly viewing in Tokyo. Originally organized to give children the opportunity to see fireflies, the event has evolved into a yearly celebration. Viewing fireflies in early summer is one of Japan's most significant traditions each year, similar to viewing camellias in winter and cherry blossoms in spring.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's dedication to protecting its garden's ecosystem means that approximately 500 fireflies take flight every day during peak season. By hosting events emphasizing the importance of environmental protection and prioritizing sustainability year-round, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is able to preserve the fireflies' delicate habitat. Learn more about how the hotel is implementing sustainable practices on its website.

The hotel is hosting its yearly Firefly Evening Dinner Buffet with a selection of modern and traditional dishes inspired by the early summer season. A special menu featuring two types of tuna sushi and a themed children's meal is also available. The hotel also provides a complimentary firefly guidebook for children under 12 years old. More details about the buffet can be found on the firefly buffet webpage.

Customers who want a more intimate viewing experience can reserve a special package featuring dinner at Japanese restaurant Miyuki, an after-hours private tour of the garden, and breakfast the following morning. Those interested in this exclusive evening can book their place over the phone, and more information can be found on the event page.

The garden is open to guests staying at the hotel or visiting the hotel's restaurants. Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo has 10 dining venues to choose from, offering a wide selection of cuisines including Italian, Japanese, and casual dining options. Visit the hotel's website for further event details.

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with 70 years of history. The property includes 266 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its garden has a wide variety of botanical species, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the "Tokyo sea of clouds," a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be spotted in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.

Contact Information

James Lovell

james.lovell.tam@tam-tam.co.jp

SOURCE: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

View the original press release on newswire.com.