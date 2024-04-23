

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrency market capitalization edged higher in the past 24 hours even as world markets cheered the easing in geopolitical tensions. Rate cut related anxieties however persisted ahead of key data releases from the U.S. including the GDP data on Thursday and the PCE-based inflation readings on Friday.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is steady at $2.43 trillion.



Bitcoin rallied 0.40 percent overnight and 6.1 percent in the past week to trade at $66,518.96, around 10 percent below the all-time high. The 24-hour trading range was between $67,233.96 and $65,745.33.



Latest data from Farside Investors shows the Bitcoin Spot ETF inflows rising to $62.2 million on April 22, from $59.7 million a day earlier.



Cumulative flows also increased to $12.4 billion. Considering the cumulative outflows of $16.8 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted in 2024 is close to $29.2 billion.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) tops with cumulative inflows of $15.4 billion. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) follows with cumulative inflows of $8.2 billion. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) has witnessed inflows of $2.2 billion whereas Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) has recorded cumulative inflows of $1.8 billion.



Ethereum added 0.42 percent in the past 24 hours and 4.7 percent in the past week. The leading altcoin is currently changing hands at $3,210.50. Ether is however grappling with losses of 4.7 percent over the past thirty days.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has dropped to 53.6 percent, from 54.4 percent a day earlier. Ether has added to its share of crypto market, rising to 16 percent, from 15.8 percent a day earlier.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) gained close to 2 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $607.57.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) also added 1.2 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $156.32.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) surged almost 2 percent overnight amidst Ripple Labs Inc filing its opposition to the SEC's motion for remedies. Ripple Labs has requested the Court to deny the SEC's request for injunction, disgorgement and pre-judgement interest. It has also argued that the civil penalty imposed should not exceed $10 million.



The SEC had on March 22, 2024, moved the United States District Court of the Southern District of New York seeking a final judgement against Ripple Labs that would permanently enjoin it from future violations of Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933 and from conducting an unregistered offering of XRP in Institutional Sales. It had also asked the court to order Ripple Labs to pay approx. $876 million in disgorgement, $198 million in pre-judgement interest and $876 million in civil penalty.



XRP is yet to recover the losses of 11 percent incurred in 2024.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) edged down 0.2 percent in the past 24 hours.



9th ranked Toncoin (TON) tumbled 7.3 percent overnight and 8.2 percent in the past week to trade at $5.66.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) shed more than a percent to trade at $0.5087. ADA has also slipped more than 14 percent in 2024.



71st ranked Akash Network (AKT) topped overnight gains with a surge of more than 38 percent. The cryptocurrency tagged to the Generative AI category has gained 57 percent in the past week and 128 percent on a year-to-date basis amidst a listing in the Upbit cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea.



9th ranked Toncoin (TON) is the greatest laggard on an overnight basis with a decline of more than 7 percent.



Despite the frenzy that surrounded the launch of Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. as well as the Bitcoin-halving event that happened on April 20, close to 30 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with year-to-date losses of more than a percent. 93rd ranked Mina (MINA), 90th ranked ORDI (ORDI), 76th ranked MultiversX (EGLD) and 45th ranked Optimism (OP) have all declined more than 30 percent in 2024. 42nd ranked dogwifhat (WIF) tops gains in 2024 with a surge of more than 1800 percent.



