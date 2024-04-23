University of Calgary Researcher Receives Historic Mitacs Funding for BigGeo Research Initiative

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / In an exciting development for Calgary's tech and innovation scene, Mitacs, a national not-for-profit that fosters innovation and economic growth, has awarded the largest funding grant ever received at the University of Calgary Faculty of Science. This milestone research funding was awarded to University of Calgary professor, Dr. Faramarz Samavati in support of their research in partnership with technology company, BigGeo.

This support highlights the collaboration between BigGeo and Dr. Samavati's GIV research group at the University of Calgary. Together, they're leveraging BigGeo's Volumetric Discrete Global Grid System to revolutionize the scaling of the geospatial data landscape. This funding milestone provides the University of Calgary 53 Mitacs Accelerate internship units for funding a large group of graduate and research students who will contribute to the continued research and development of BigGeo technologies.

For 25 years, Mitacs has assisted organizations in reaching their goals, funded cutting-edge innovation, and created job opportunities for students and postdocs. Mitacs programs are open to all disciplines and industry sectors and include projects in the fields of manufacturing, business processes, information technology, social sciences and design.

About BigGeo:

BigGeo represents the cutting edge in spatial data architecture, employing a proprietary Volumetric Discrete Global Grid System to redefine how geospatial data is managed and utilized in 2D and 3D space. By bridging the gap between raw data and its analysis and visualization, BigGeo streamlines geospatial data handling, enabling immediate and adaptable data usage. This innovation breaks through the computational barriers of traditional Geographic Information Systems (GIS), enabling teams to concentrate on developing high-value, revenue-generating solutions. BigGeo's platform is designed not just to handle data more efficiently, but to unlock the full potential of geospatial information, facilitating unprecedented insights and applications across a variety of industries. Learn more about BigGeo here: https://biggeo.com/

About Mitacs:

Mitacs works to bring innovation to more people in more places across Canada and around the world. Mitacs makes investing in new knowledge easier through access to top researchers, flexible project plans, and co-investments in talent. A not-for-profit organization, Mitacs is funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta, the Government of British Columbia, Research Manitoba, the Government of New Brunswick, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Nova Scotia, the Government of Ontario, Innovation PEI, the Government of Quebec, the Government of Saskatchewan, and the Government of Yukon. Learn more here: https://www.mitacs.ca/

