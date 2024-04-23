Premier Cloud Inc.: Premier Cloud Announces the Promotion of Adel Ben Rzouga to Chief Technology Officer

Victoria-based cloud solutions provider Premier Cloud promotes its director of cloud services to CTO

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Premier Cloud, a leading provider of cloud solutions and a distinguished Google Cloud partner, is pleased to announce the promotion of Adel Ben Rzouga to the position of Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Previously serving as the company's Director of Cloud Services, Adel has been instrumental in shaping Premier Cloud's GCP strategy and practice, which has culminated in a series of customer success stories and Specialization & Expertise designations awarded by Google Cloud.

With over a decade of experience working with Google Cloud technology, Adel has a track record of supporting enterprise customers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

"Adel has been one of the most influential members to join Premier Cloud. His passion for technology combined with his charismatic nature and innate desire to help people makes him the perfect fit for the position," said Daniel Azad, CEO of Premier Cloud. "With Adel as our CTO, our technical leadership will be amplified, ensuring that our clients benefit from the most robust and forward-thinking solutions available."

In this new role, Adel will oversee the ongoing development and execution of Premier Cloud's IT strategy, ensuring that the company remains aligned with the ever-evolving world of technology.

Adel Ben Rzouga commented, "I'm honored to take on the role of Chief Technology Officer at Premier Cloud and I am humbled to be entrusted with this responsibility. As we continue to expand and evolve, I'm eager to lead our team in developing the transformative Google Cloud solutions that will shape our clients' success."

About Premier Cloud

As a cloud solutions provider and Canada's fastest-growing Google Cloud Premier Partner, Premier Cloud helps organizations leverage cloud technology to scale their business and empower their employees. With a robust portfolio of services, including cloud migrations, technical support, training, data visualization, and API management, our team is passionate about guiding organizations through their digital transformation journeys.

