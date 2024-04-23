Shore Consulting Receives Two Top Honors at the Nationals, National Assoication of Homebuilders' Largest and Most Prestigious Awards Competition

Jeff Shore was recognized as NAHB Sales & Marketing Professional of the Year while Shore Consulting received the Gold Award for the Best Professional Industry Insights Series

AUBURN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Remaining on the forefront of industry innovation and insights, Shore Consulting, Inc. has secured two prestigious accolades at The Nationals, the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) esteemed awards competition, held on recently at the Caesars Palace Ballroom in Las Vegas. Shore Consulting Founder Jeff Shore was honored with the 2023 Sales & Marketing Professional of the Year award and Shore Consulting received the Gold Award for the Best Professional Industry Insights Series. Arriving amidst the company's 25th anniversary, these awards underscore Shore's exceptional contributions in the new home sales and marketing industry, showcasing unmatched expertise, forward-thinking approach, and dedication to excellence.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to be recognized by NAHB at The Nationals. It speaks volumes to the collective brilliance and dedication of the entire Shore Consulting team, whose hard work has been instrumental in our success," said Shore. "I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented individuals who share a passion for exploring new heights, and appreciative for the support and collaboration of our exceptional clients and partners. As we celebrate Shore Consulting's 25th anniversary year, I am more excited than ever about the future of new home sales and marketing. We look forward to the limitless potential of what lies ahead in our industry."

The Nationals, NAHB's largest and most prestigious awards competition, honors the best in new home sales and marketing across North America. Established in 1982, The Nationals recognize outstanding achievements in various categories, including homebuilders and communities, model homes, sales experience, architecture, interiors, landscaping, merchandising, individual sales professionals, and more.

As the recipient of the Sales & Marketing Professional of the Year Award, Jeff Shore was honored by The Nationals for his outstanding achievements and leadership, which positively and significantly impacted the residential construction industry. The honor is a testament to Shore's visionary approach and transformative, widespread impact. Shore was recognized for his ability to reshape sales strategies, inspire professionals at every level, and generate unprecedented revenue, making him a true luminary in the realm of residential real estate sales and marketing.

Shore Consulting's groundbreaking "5 Minute Sales Training" series received the Gold Award in the Best Professional Industry Insights Series category. This top honor represents the pinnacle of achievement in providing valuable and actionable insights, emphasizing the company's ability to deliver cutting-edge knowledge and proven strategies that empower professionals in new home sales and marketing. The series, which earned 1.4 million impressions in 2023, offers a blend of entertainment and education that resonated with viewers nationwide.

As Shore Consulting celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the recognitions from The Nationals further solidify the company's reputation as an industry stronghold. The accolades also generate additional momentum for Jeff Shore's 18th Annual Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit , North America's premier new home sales leadership event, taking place July 16-18 at The Music City Center in Nashville. With a "Future Forward" theme, this year's summit features Shore and a roster of renowned speakers tackling unprecedented topics, including the challenges, opportunities and implications associated with artificial intelligence seeping into the industry. The summit will offer a quantum leap of potential for sales and marketing professionals in terms of networking, strategizing and knowledge sharing. To purchase tickets or for more information about the 18th Annual Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit, email becca@jeffshore.com or visit jeffshore.com/summit .

Shore Consulting offers a myriad of services and products including sales training and events, online learning courses , a variety of esteemed sales books , a podcast called Builder365 , and more.

For more information about Shore Consulting, visit jeffshore.com .

About Jeff Shore

Jeff Shore is the Founder of Shore Consulting, Inc. a company specializing in consumer psychology and customer experience training programs for homebuilders. Using these modern, game-changing techniques, Jeff Shore's clients delivered over 145,000 new homes generating $54 billion in revenue last year.

Jeff holds the Certified Speaking Professional designation from the National Speakers Association (NSA) and is a member of the NSA's exclusive Million Dollar Speaker's Group. He is the author of 11 books on sales and customer experience strategies, including his best-selling books from McGraw-Hill Business Be Bold and Win the Sale and Follow Up and Win the Sale.

# # #

Contact:

Carol Ruiz

310.892.4744

Cruiz@newgroundco.com

SOURCE: Shore Consulting

View the original press release on accesswire.com