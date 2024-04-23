Nicolas Costa and PRIO pay tribute to Ayrton Senna in Imola

Throughout the company's sponsorship of McLaren (United Autosports), the Brazilian driver will compete in the Italian circuit of the WEC

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After becoming Brazilian champion of the Porsche Carrera Cup with a season that attracted attention in 2023, Nicolas Costa joins the McLaren team in the new season of the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Sponsored by PRIO since 2021, the largest independent oil and gas producer in Brazil, Nicolas is now preparing to the 6 Hours of Imola, an event in the international championship, at the Italian Circuit.

"I'm very excited about what's about to happen. It's a dream come true to race for McLaren Automotive and United Autosports. Being part of this partnership is an honor," comments Costa.

Nicolas will join forces with Switzerland's Gregoire Saucy and Britain's James Cottingham, completing the line-up of the #59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO by McLaren. The Italian stage will be a milestone. Held 10 days from the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's death at the same location and racing for McLaren, Nicolas will have the opportunity to pay tribute to his idol. Together with PRIO, he has prepared special artwork for the car and his helmet for this circuit. The design is signed by Alan Mosca, son of Sid Mosca, responsible for Senna's iconic helmet in 1988.

Celebrating four years of partnership with PRIO, the arrival in the international championship was achieved through sponsorship facilitated by the company's Luxembourg office. "PRIO is a disruptive Oil and Gas brand, which values efficiency and high performance. Nicolas is one of our brand ambassadors and has great synergy with our values and culture. It is a pleasure to be able to honour this great athlete. With this sponsorship, we hope to contribute to sharing the values of our brand internationally and to bring our relationship closer to global stakeholders," says Rodrigo Vianna, Manager of PRIO Luxembourg and Global Head of Compliance.

WEC next steps

April, 21th: Ímola, Italy

May, 11th: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

June, 15th and 16th: 24 Hours of Le Mans, France

July, 14th: São Paulo, Brazil

September, 15th: Fuji, Japan

November, 2nd: Bahrain

PRIO is the largest independente oil and gas company in Brazil, pioneering in the recovery and extension of the lifespan of fields in production. Founded in 2015, with five operational assets located in brazilian jurisdictional waters and a trading company in Luxembourg, the company focus on excellence and operaional efficiency, prioritizing operational safety and care for people and the environment.

