Combat Sports Entertainment, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Combat Sports Entertainment, Inc. (Exchange: Pending), a developer and producer of live action combat sporting and other events, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM (Local Time -PST). Donald P. Hateley, Chairman and CEO, and Roy Englebrecht, President of Major Fight League, Inc. and Extreme Roller Derby, Inc., subsidiaries of Combat Sports Entertainment, Inc., will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 / PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50413

Combat Sports Entertainment, Inc., a leading sports entertainment company that develops and produces live combative and other interactive events, is proud to announce that it will present at the upcoming Planet MicroCap Conference in Las Vegas. The Company is excited to showcase its portfolio of companies, which include: SOCA Fights, which hosts live boxing and MMA events under its Fight Club OC banner; Major Fight League, which will launch in 2025 with 32 teams in 32 cities; Extreme Roller Derby, which will debut in 2025 with the Extreme Ramp, and the launch of the World Series of Dominoes in the summer of 2024.

Donald Hateley, Chairman and CEO of Combat Sports Entertainment, expressed his vision behind the portfolio of companies: "We are excited to showcase our exciting companies and lay out our plan for the listing of the company's stock later this year. We don't just host sporting events; we ignite passion, create memories, and redefine fan engagement. We are dedicated to developing, and producing live, dynamic regional sporting events where we can curate experiences that resonate with fans."

Roy Englebrecht, President of Major Fight League and Extreme Roller Derby stated: "Combat Sports Entertainment and its four subsidiaries will create, launch, and excite the viewing public with events not seen in 50 years."

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Combat Sports Entertainment, Inc., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Combat Sports Entertainment, Inc.

Combat Sports Entertainment is dedicated to elevating the live, sporting experience. The Company, through its various subsidiaries, develops and produces live, interactive, sporting and other events in regional markets and partners with brands such as Modelo, Ferguson, and Tequila Mandala, and is developing other revenue sources through media rights, streaming, merchandise, blockchain and AI. The Company caters to discerning audiences seeking premium, local, regional, and national content.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Donald P. Hateley, Chairman & CEO

Phone: (949) 538-2700

Address: 201 Santa Monica Blvd, Ste 300, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Email: dhateley@combatsportsentertainment.com

SOURCE: Combat Sports Entertainment, Inc. via Planet MicroCap

View the original press release on accesswire.com