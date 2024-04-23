Essense of Australia: New Collection From Wedding Dress Brand Stella York Celebrates 'That Forever Feeling'

Glamorous gowns for the bride who wants a showstopping wedding day

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / The newest wedding dress collection from Stella York by Essense of Australia lets brides embrace their most magical moment, both on and off the aisle. Drawing inspiration from the hottest red carpet looks, the gorgeous new collection delivers dazzling silhouettes with sexy design details for a romantic yet dramatic bridal style.

"Brides are dreaming of their happily ever after, and they want to celebrate in a gown that's just as dreamy as their love story," said Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer of Stella York. "The new Stella York collection is filled with gowns for every bride, from eye-catching lace dresses to ultra-glamorous styles that exude a forever kind of feeling."

Sparkle and shine are taking center stage this season. We're incorporating intricate beadwork, delicate pearl embellishments, shimmering lace and glittery tulle for the bride who isn't afraid of the spotlight. Striking design details, from bold statement sleeves and full skirts to flattering cutouts and leg slits, let brides make a head-turning statement. Trendy necklines, from halters and high necklines to strapless, square and deep V-necklines, allow brides to embrace their stunning aisle style.

With so many beautiful new looks from Stella York, there's a gown for every size, shape, style and vision. The new collection is now at a retailer near you, with over 23 new styles available. Gowns are offered in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with many available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 22 to 34. To explore the entire collection or to find a store near you, visit www.stellayork.com.

Founded in 2013, Stella York is part of the Essense of Australia family of brands-and has since outfitted thousands of brides across the globe with its affordable, award-winning designer styles. Inspired by the world's hottest red carpet trends, Stella York bridal gowns are imagined and handcrafted with stunning detail. Each gown is constructed to provide an exceptional fit and give the body perfect form, all at a competitive price. To find a retailer near you, visit StellaYork.com.

