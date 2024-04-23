Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on Re-Schedules Annual Shareholders Meeting Using Our Own Proprietary Digitalage Streams Worldwide Broadcasting Technology

"Discover Digitalage: Championing Free Speech & Safe Online Spaces."

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) would like to announce the rescheduling of our Annual Shareholders Meeting, now fully leveraging our proprietary and innovative Digitalage Streams platform. We acknowledge there was some confusion regarding the registration and participation process in our previous announcements. We've updated our registration process to clarify and facilitate a smoother experience. We are extending an invitation not only to our shareholders but also to non-shareholders interested in our advancements.

The meeting is now set for Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 1:00 PM PT, and will be held virtually, showcasing our commitment to cutting-edge technology and shareholder engagement. For those unable to attend live, a recording will be available to all registered participants post-event. Please register at https://www.hop-on.com/meeting to secure your participation. A confirmation email with detailed instructions and access information will be sent after registration.

Our agenda highlights the launch of the Digitalage platform, illustrating our strides in promoting free speech while ensuring safety and privacy across diverse groups. The platform not only introduces an advanced content classification system for robust security and efficiency but also includes features like stringent third-party verification for user identities and customizable settings to cater to individual preferences. This approach underscores our dedication to creating a legal, ethical, and user-centric online environment.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, remarked on the registration challenges: "We understand that there were some initial difficulties and confusion with the meeting registration process. We want to ensure that everyone can participate and witness firsthand the innovative strides we are making. With Digitalage Streams, we aim to provide an accessible and inclusive platform for all our stakeholders." Digitalage Streams will allow content creators to broadcast live to millions of users across the world. We felt this would be the best way to showcase our innovations rather than holding a standard conference call via phone or other industry video conferencing solutions.

In addition, we will introduce you to the key players who are involved in the development and key industry professionals who will be slated to make Digitalage the preferred platform for creators.

We look forward to your participation in what promises to be a dynamic and informative event that reflects our ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to enhance both shareholder value and user experience.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

CONTACT:

www.hop-on.com

www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

www.digitalage.com

https://www.digitalage.com/sizzle

https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalage-inc

https://www.facebook.com/DigitalageInc

https://www.instagram.com/godigitalage/

https://twitter.com/go_digitalage

https://www.tiktok.com/@digitalageinc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDQ4VzWXfnqMaGZRmZg7g6Q

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com