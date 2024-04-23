ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: ADM Tronics Shareholder Video Conference Replay Available Now for Viewing Online with Update on Vet-Sonotron Veterinary Pain Treatment Technology

ADM Tronics (OTCQB:ADMT), an innovator of electronic medical device technologies, recently conducted a virtual Shareholder Video Conference during which shareholders were presented with an update on ADMT's new proprietary Vet-Sonotron®, non-invasive veterinary therapeutic technology. Other areas of ADMT activities were also presented and a question and answer was conducted with shareholders on the call. The video of the call is available for viewing online, in its entirety, at the following link:

https://youtu.be/6Pd4hQEaoyo?si=vk-ceK6brOKwnm7D

ADMT's Vet-Sonotron non-invasive therapy technology has demonstrated positive efficacy in treating pain and inflammation, without drugs nor adverse side effects, and is now in initial commercialization for pets and other animals, including horses. Details of the testing and evaluation of the Vet-Sonotron are presented on the video call, along with selected testimonials of users of the new veterinary technology.

During the call, Andre DiMino, President of ADMT, explained that, based on the positive therapeutic results demonstrated by the Vet-Sonotron, ADMT is in development of a human medical version - the Sonotron. Once development of the human medical version is completed, ADMT intends to submit a 510(k) Premarket Notification to the FDA for US marketing clearance of the Sonotron for use in the treatment of chronic and acute musculoskeletal pain conditions in humans. Musculoskeletal pain results from conditions and diseases such as osteoarthritis, tendinitis, bursitis, epicondylitis, temporomandibular joint dysfunction, sports injuries, etc. The non-invasive therapy delivered by Sonotron has no known side effects and may be an effective option to pain drugs that have potential negative side effects and dependencies. Management believes the Sonotron technology has the potential to impact shareholder valuations significantly should FDA clearance be secured.

For more information about the Vet-Sonotron visit www.vet-sonotron.com

Additional videos of the results of treatment of animals with the Vet-Sonotron, are available:

A video showing dramatic results from Vet-Sonotron therapy in treating a dog with severe hip dysplasia and the rapid improvement on a thoroughbred horse's exertional rhabdomyolosis: https://youtu.be/opa-THES9qw?si=PkDAact_XhCFmyvJ

A brief video testimonial showing a dog's positive result from one Vet-Sonotron treatment: https://youtube.com/shorts/wGVcyaHnd60?si=HsJZUdSZxI-liZF-

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its medical device contract engineering and manufacturing services at www.admteng.com.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Visit www.admtronics.com.

Sonotron® is a registered trademark of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Howard Isaacs 562-987-4939 HISAACS@EARTHLINK.NET

Richard Cavalli 303-956-1777 RICHARDACAVALLI@GMAIL.COM

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward-looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

