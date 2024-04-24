Attentive now works with over 500 brands in the UK since 2022 launch

UK market for SMS marketing continues to grow rapidly; eMarketer estimates over 57% of 2024 UK ecommerce sales will be via mobile

48-strong UK team has nearly doubled since start of 2023

Attentive, the AI marketing platform for leading brands, has seen 128% revenue growth in the UK over the last year and has doubled the size of its UK team. The company's momentum underscores the market's continued demand for personalised SMS marketing solutions and AI innovations as brands look to improve customer retention and reach new audiences.

"The UK is a market with many innovative brands striving to meet shopper demands for tailored experiences," said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive. "Our rapid growth in the region is a testament to the significant value that shoppers and brands are experiencing with personalised SMS. As companies look to drive competitive advantage, we're committed to providing innovations around AI that will shape the future of marketing and create meaningful interactions between brands and their customers."

Customer Growth

Attentive is now working with a broad range of established and disruptive brands across fashion, beauty, home, food and beverage, and more. By working with Attentive's customer strategy team, companies such as The INKEY List, Victoria Beckham, ELEMIS, Warrior Supplements, The Range, and Charles Tyrwhitt have seen significant business uplift through the Attentive platform.

For example, UK-based skincare brand The INKEY List has seen 26x ROI from its UK SMS programme, performing ahead of expectations. With a mobile-first audience, the brand worked with Attentive to create a strategy focused on personalised and targeted messages that reach customers where they are directly on their mobile phones. The company was able to send out its first campaign within two weeks of launch, resulting in an immediate positive impact on revenue.

AI Innovation

Last month, Attentive launched Attentive AI with two premium AI solutions AI Journeys and AI Pro, to help brands create the highest-performing messages. Tailor-made for marketers, these solutions are reshaping the future of SMS and email with hyper-personalised interactions for the consumer, driving 115% increase in revenue and 117% more purchases.

80% of brands on the Attentive platform have sent AI-influenced texts to subscribers. Adam Aubrey, Head of E-Commerce at Warrior Supplements, shared, "I believe AI is going to be a cornerstone for decision-making moving forward and for allowing scalability and data-driven decisions. I'm excited to test Attentive AI to deliver the best possible experience for our customers personalisation, campaign planning, segmentation, you name it.

Industry Recognition

Since the UK launch in 2022, the first outside the US, Attentive now employs 48 team members and is continuing to hire additional roles. The company was recognised as G2's 2024 Europe leader in SMS Marketing and in Campaign's UK Best Places to Work.

On 11 June, Attentive will be hosting its annual customer conference, Thread, in London. The conference will bring together the most innovative UK brands to discuss the latest in SMS marketing, AI innovations, and ways to drive revenue and loyalty with shoppers. Check out highlights from past Thread stops.

