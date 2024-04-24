HANDSHAKE SPEAKEASY IN MEXICO CITY NAMED AS THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA AS RANKING OF NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS IS REVEALED AT THIRD ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY

Handshake Speakeasy , Mexico City, is crowned No.1 and The Best Bar in Mexico, sponsored by Perrier

, Mexico City, is crowned No.1 and This year's list features 26 U.S. bars, 15 from Mexico, 7 hailing from Canada, and 2 based in the Caribbean

Civil Liberties , Toronto, at No.21, is named The Best Bar in Canada, sponsored by Naked Malt , for the third year in a row

, Toronto, at No.21, is named , for the third year in a row La Factoría , Puerto Rico, at No.18, earns The Best Bar in the Caribbean, sponsored by Amaro Lucano

, Puerto Rico, at No.18, earns Claudia Cabrera of female-led bar Kaito del Valle (No.28) in Mexico City wins the Roku Industry Icon Award

of female-led bar Kaito del Valle (No.28) in Mexico City wins the Simpl Things , Toronto, wins the Campari One To Watch Award

, Toronto, wins the Library by the Sea , Grand Cayman, No.35, is awarded London Essence Best New Opening Award

, Grand Cayman, No.35, is awarded True Laurel , San Francisco, No.30, earns Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

, San Francisco, No.30, earns Meadowlark , Chicago, No.32, wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

, Chicago, No.32, wins the Martiny's , New York, No.4, is the Nikka Highest Climber Award winner

, New York, No.4, is the winner Avondale Bowl , Chicago, earns Bareksten Best Bar Design Award

, Chicago, earns Superbueno, New York, No.2, wins Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, Mexico, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of North America's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at the live awards ceremony on April 23, 2024 at Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The annual ranking features bars from across North America, including the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy is crowned No.1 as The Best Bar in North America and The Best Bar in Mexico, sponsored by Perrier. New York City's Superbueno is ranked at No.2 and claims the title of Disaronno Highest New Entry as well as The Best Bar in Northeast USA 2024, sponsored by Disaronno. New York City's Overstory follows at No.3.

Handshake Speakeasy makes history as the first bar in Mexico to be named No.1 on a North America's 50 Best Bars list. The hidden bar is difficult to find, but those who discover the Mexico City lounge are rewarded with an unforgettable, high-end cocktail experience.

Toronto's Civil Liberties, No.21, wins the title of The Best Bar in Canada, sponsored by Naked Malt alongside Puerto Rico's La Factoría, at No.18, recognized as The Best Bar in the Caribbean, sponsored by Amaro Lucano.

The full list can be viewed here.

Media Centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395880/NA_50_Best_Bars_2024_No_1.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395288/50_Best_Bars_2024_PDF.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386022/NA_50_Best_Bars_2024_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/handshake-speakeasy-in-mexico-city-named-as-the-best-bar-in-north-america-as-ranking-of-north-americas-50-best-bars-is-revealed-at-third-annual-awards-ceremony-302125740.html