Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc (FINW LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 281.8172 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1538681 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 317491 EQS News ID: 1887757 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 24, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)