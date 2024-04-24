DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (UH10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.373 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21728818 CODE: UH10 LN ISIN: LU1407891271 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891271 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UH10 LN Sequence No.: 317525 EQS News ID: 1887825 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1887825&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)