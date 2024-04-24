Anzeige
24.04.2024 | 09:58
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist (CJ1P LN) 
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
24-Apr-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist 
DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.462 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32099360 
CODE: CJ1P LN 
ISIN: LU2668197069 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2668197069 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CJ1P LN 
Sequence No.:  317712 
EQS News ID:  1888227 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1888227&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
