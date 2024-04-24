

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.9777 against the euro and an 8-day low of 1.1376 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9758 and 1.1349, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc slipped to a 9-day low of 0.9147 and a 5-day low of 169.31 from early highs of 0.9113 and 169.88, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.98 against the euro, 1.15 against the pound, 0.92 against the greenback and 168.00 against the yen.



