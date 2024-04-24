

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence decreased in April to the lowest level in five months, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



Consumer sentiment dropped to 95.2 in April from 96.5 in the previous month.



Among components, the economic climate index fell to 99.4 in April from 101.9 in March. The index measuring the personal climate decreased to 93.7 from 94.6, and the future climate dropped from 93.9 to 97.2. Meanwhile, the current climate index rose somewhat to 96.2 from 96.0.



The data also showed that the composite business confidence index fell to 95.8 in April from 97.0 in March.



The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers declined to 87.6 from 88.4. The morale for construction worsened notably, with the index falling to 103.4 from 105.7. Similarly, confidence weakened in both the market services and retail trade.



