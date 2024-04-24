

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell slightly on Wednesday, after having risen sharply in the previous session on bullish inventory data.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.3 percent to $88.15 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.4 percent at $83.06.



The dollar rebounded in early European trading, keeping oil prices under pressure.



Traders tracked progress toward fresh sanctions against Iran, with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressing disapproval of the European Union's recent move to broaden sanctions.



'It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to apply more unlawful restrictions against Iran just because the country exercised its right to self-defense in the face of Israel's reckless aggression,' he said on the social media platform X.



Traders await weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration later in the day after industry data showed shrinking U.S. crude stockpiles as against an expected build.



Crude oil inventories in the United States fell this week by 3.23 million barrels for the week ending April 19, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API).



