

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold extended losses for a third day Wednesday to hover near a two-week low as the dollar rebounded in early European trade ahead of key economic data due this week.



Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $2,315.15 per ounce, after having hit its lowest since April 5 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $2,328.65.



The dollar traded higher after falling in the previous session as disappointing business activity data suggested the world's largest economy is losing some momentum in the second quarter.



Traders eye more economic data this week, including the release of first-quarter U.S. GDP data as well as the core personal-consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.



Market participants also await the BOJ's two-day policy meeting starting Thursday for cues on when the central bank will raise interest rates again.



Regarding potential intervention in currency markets to support the yen, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, 'We are watching market moves with a high sense of urgency,'.



As inflation worries linger, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to wait until September to cut its key interest rate.



Overall, there are expectations of 43 basis points of cuts this year versus 150 bps priced in by traders earlier at the start of the year.



