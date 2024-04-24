Anzeige
24.04.2024 | 13:12
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

24 April 2024

Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc (the "Company") - 635400IAJKM25WRCSE95

Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

For further information please contact:

Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc
6th Floor
125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com



