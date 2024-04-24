Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
24 April 2024
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc (the "Company") - 635400IAJKM25WRCSE95
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
For further information please contact:
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc
6th Floor
125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc 2023