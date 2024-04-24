Anzeige
24.04.2024 | 13:12
QSAN Unveils Latest Solutions for AI Era at COMPUTEX 2024

Introducing Next-Gen NVMe Array and All-New Container Platform

TAIPEI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is sweeping the globe, transforming industries and spurring enterprises to adopt AI in business. As companies gear up to seize this incredible opportunity of rapid business growth, upgrading their IT infrastructure is the first step. At COMPUTEX 2024, QSAN will unveil state-of-the-art solutions to assist enterprises in the AI era.

Unparalleled Performance All NVMe Flash Array
The next-generation XCubeFAS 5226 is now delivering extremely fast performance. It features low latency, high throughput, and robust IOPs to accelerate demanding workloads for the upcoming AI era.

Innovative Container Platform
The KubeSwift series is an innovative appliance that empowers SMBs with CaaS (Container as a Service) capabilities. This all-in-one solution streamlines containerized application deployment, management, and scaling, providing a robust foundation for modern IT infrastructures.

High Scalability Enterprise Unified Storage
As artificial intelligence continues to advance, the value of data will grow exponentially, driving the need for expanded storage capacity. XCubeNXT is an enterprise unified storage system with PB-level scalability, high availability, and multi-functional connectivity. It aims to prepare for storing massive amounts of material generated by AI.

Register for QSAN Tech Talk

QSAN will host tech talks to provide insights into storage technology and the future. Professionals will have in-depth discussions on topics such as AI applications, storage technology trends, market analysis, and prediction. Register for tech talk for more forecasts.

Make an Appointment with a QSAN Expert Consultant

Tailor-made storage consulting will also be available at COMPUTEX 2024. For the best chance of accelerating your business, make an appointment with a QSAN expert.

QSAN at 2024 COMPUTEX Information

Event Date: June 4 ~ 7, 2024
Event Time: (GMT+8) 9:30 AM ~ 05:30 PM
Booth No.: M1435a (AI Computing & System Integration)
Location: 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1)
Address: No.1, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang District, Taipei City 115, Taiwan

QSAN Showroom for Tech Talk and Expert Consultant

Event Date: June 4 ~ 7, 2024
Event Time: (GMT+8) 10:00 AM ~ 05:30 PM
Location: QSAN ShowRoom
Address: No. 2, Ln. 1, Fukang St., Nangang District, Taipei City 115, Taiwan

For more information, please visit: www.QSAN.com

Media Contacts
Email: press@qsan.com
Address: 4F., No.103, RuiHu Street, NeiHu District, Taipei, Taiwan11494
Phone: +886-2-7720-2118

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qsan-unveils-latest-solutions-for-ai-era-at-computex-2024-302126012.html

