Vytalize Health Announces Key Leadership Additions to Support Continued Excellence in Value-Based Care

New CIO, CFO & SVP of Clinical Performance join one of the nation's leading provider enablement platforms with a focus on the future and improving value-based outcomes for physician partners

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Vytalize Health, a leading risk-bearing provider enablement platform, welcomes three new executives as the organization continues to pioneer the future of value-based care delivery. The leadership additions reinforce Vytalize Health's commitment to providing innovative tools and support that enable physician partners nationwide to work more efficiently while continuing to deliver high-quality, personalized care to patients. Among the new leaders:

Sherry Slick, CHCIO, CPHIMS - Chief Information Officer (CIO): Slick brings over three decades of experience in the health IT field and a passion for leveraging technology to create exceptional patient experiences. Most recently, she served as CIO at the Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center. Previously, she was CIO of Marathon Health. In addition, she was founder and CEO of AchieveEHR, a successful consulting practice focused on electronic health records.

Charles Colligan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO): With a background ranging from investment banking on Wall Street to holding key financial leadership roles at Aledade, CoStar Group, and Sallie Mae, Colligan brings over 30 years of invaluable experience guiding the financial and operational performance of various organizations. He recently steered Coronis Health through a successful acquisition by Veritas Capital, showcasing his ability to direct healthcare organizations through pivotal growth phases and transactions.

Hirsh Sandesara, MD, MBA - SVP of Clinical Performance: A proven physician executive, Dr. Sandesara integrates clinical, business, and analytics expertise to improve quality and drive care delivery transformation. He joins Vytalize Health from Blue Cross NC, where he served as lead medical director for value-based provider engagement. He is a board-certified emergency physician with direct clinical care experience, most recently as an attending with Wake Emergency Physicians, PA. His extensive experience also includes positions as a business analyst at McKinsey and Senior Product Manager at Express Scripts.

"We are truly privileged to welcome these exceptional leaders to our team," said Faris Ghawi, CEO and Co-Founder of Vytalize Health. "The blend of their talents in information technology, financial management, and clinical performance is exactly what's needed to deepen our impact and ensure a more sustainable, patient-focused healthcare ecosystem. Their contributions will be instrumental in solidifying our leadership role in transforming healthcare delivery."

About Vytalize Health:

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry's biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with more than 5,000 leading providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.

