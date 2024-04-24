PEG Companies Appoints Garett Bjorkman as Co-Chief Executive Officer

Bringing extensive asset management experience, Bjorkman joins PEG to deepen the organization's footprint as a vertically integrated commercial real estate leader.

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / PEG Companies ["PEG"], a leading commercial real estate investment firm, today announced the appointment of Garett Bjorkman as Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Founder and Chief Executive Officer Cameron Gunter. This strategic move underscores PEG's commitment to investing in its organizational infrastructure and asset management platforms as it prepares for its next chapter of growth.





PEG Companies Co-CEOs Cameron Gunter & Garett Bjorkman





Bjorkman joins PEG from CIM Group, where he spent nine years and served as Managing Director leading portfolio management for CIM's private real estate debt and develop-to-core investment strategies. During his tenure at CIM, Bjorkman was responsible for leading a team that grew credit assets under management by over $10 billion and develop-to-core assets under management by over $2.5 billion.

"For over a year now, I have been diligently searching for a leader to help further institutionalize PEG Companies' asset management functions; and when one of our trusted Board members introduced us to Garett, it was clear he was the leader I have been looking for," Gunter explained. "Garett's vision and expertise seamlessly align with our goals, and I firmly believe Garett's appointment as Co-CEO will not only strengthen our alignment with stakeholders, particularly partners and investors, but also drive tangible results across our entire vertically integrated organization."

Since 2003, Gunter has grown PEG into the nationally recognized vertically integrated owner, operator, and developer of real estate assets throughout North America. Today, the firm has approximately $2 billion of assets under management across over 80 assets and employs over 1,100 team members. In addition to serving as Co-CEO alongside Bjorkman, Gunter will continue his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"I am humbled to join PEG Companies as Co-Chief Executive Officer to work in partnership with Cameron to guide PEG through its next chapter of growth," Bjorkman said. "My experience and familiarity with vertically integrated organizations along with my commitment to excellence through hard work, transparency, and client experience align perfectly with PEG's vision for the future. At a time when alternative investments are becoming commonplace in traditional portfolio allocations, I am excited to lead the development of a broad array of institutional and private wealth investment products that utilize PEG's unique competitive advantages to drive strong investment performance and an exceptional client experience."

PEG will officially welcome Bjorkman to the team on May 1, 2024. Bjorkman will be presenting at PEG360° - PEG's 2024 Annual Investor Meeting on May 21, 2024 at Sundance Mountain Resort.

###

Media Contact: Ali Monsen l 801.783.7334 l amonsen@pegcompanies.com

ABOUT PEG COMPANIES:

Founded in 2003, PEG Companies is a vertically integrated owner, operator, and developer of multifamily, hospitality and build-to-rent assets in the U.S. and Canada with a focus on the Mountain West. Initially best known for its creative and well-executed real estate developments, PEG today encompasses five synergistic companies that each manage a different phase of the commercial real estate investment process. Currently, PEG's robust $1.9B AUM encompasses investments in 29 US states and one Canadian province. PEG Companies employs more than 1,100 employees nationwide. For more on PEG, visit www.pegcompanies.com.

Contact Information

Ali Monsen

Vice President, Branding & Communications

amonsen@pegcompanies.com

801.783.7334





SOURCE: PEG Companies

View the original press release on newswire.com.